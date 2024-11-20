Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 23,604 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 23,604 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $309,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,397.09. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 407,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

