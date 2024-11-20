Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00.

On Monday, September 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00.

NARI stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 641,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NARI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

