Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $3,069,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,233 shares in the company, valued at $25,643,080.28. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 29th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $2,002,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $1,800,800.00.
- On Monday, September 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00.
Inari Medical Price Performance
NARI stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. 641,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Trading of Inari Medical
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on NARI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inari Medical
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.