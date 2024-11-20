Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,236,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,204,617.22. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Mark Newcomer sold 40,000 shares of Paysign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $129,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $131,760.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

Paysign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 173,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,501. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Paysign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Paysign by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

