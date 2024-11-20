Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Director Sells $1,627,585.70 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley E. Singer sold 42,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $1,627,585.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,490.68. This trade represents a 23.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 2,304,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,212. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 721,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after buying an additional 70,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,407,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,784,000 after buying an additional 236,874 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 231.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,028,000 after buying an additional 1,878,216 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

