Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $146.56 and last traded at $147.51, with a volume of 99523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.61.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 17.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $682,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,343,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $33,765,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

