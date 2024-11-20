Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,816 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

