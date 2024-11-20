International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.21 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 243.21 ($3.09), with a volume of 536951500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.90 ($3.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.08. The stock has a market cap of £11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

