Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

