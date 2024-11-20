Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 22nd

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.