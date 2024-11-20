Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $17.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.