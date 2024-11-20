Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

