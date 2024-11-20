Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on November 22nd

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

