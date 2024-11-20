Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on November 22nd

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4571 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQA opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11.

