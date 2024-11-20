Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on November 22nd

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4571 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQA opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dutch Bros’ Growth Perks: Can This Coffee Stock Hit New Highs?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- What are earnings reports?
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.