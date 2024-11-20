Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 66828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 360.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

