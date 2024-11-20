Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.73 and last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 33155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $627.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
