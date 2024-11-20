Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.91 and last traded at $75.72. 11,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 43,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

