iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 87,353 shares.The stock last traded at $51.91 and had previously closed at $51.89.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.