iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $53.66.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

