iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Position Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $53.66.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

