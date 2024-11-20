iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.08. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$17.69.

