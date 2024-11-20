iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.