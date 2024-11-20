iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sachetta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

