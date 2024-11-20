iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 409654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

