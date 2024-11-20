iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.