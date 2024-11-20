iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 5329304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,886.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

