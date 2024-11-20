iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 607.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.37. 3,766,642 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

