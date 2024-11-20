iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 24768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

