iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.69 and last traded at $111.65, with a volume of 308756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

