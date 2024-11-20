iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.40 and last traded at $70.12, with a volume of 127142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

