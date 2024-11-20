iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Trimmed by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 186,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.69 and a 12 month high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.