iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.15 and a one year high of $139.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

