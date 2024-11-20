iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $72,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.72.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

