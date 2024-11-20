Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7382 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Israel Discount Bank Price Performance

ISDAY stock remained flat at $58.19 during trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

