Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7382 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
ISDAY stock remained flat at $58.19 during trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. Israel Discount Bank has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
