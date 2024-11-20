Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Plans Dividend of $0.74

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7382 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $58.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

