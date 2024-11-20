Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Plans Dividend of $0.74

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.7382 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.47.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISDAY remained flat at $58.19 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414. Israel Discount Bank has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Israel Discount Bank
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Israel Discount Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Discount Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.