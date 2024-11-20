Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.54% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $1,029,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,078,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $73,661,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $63,793,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,200.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,098.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

