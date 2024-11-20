Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,701 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.99% of Vaxcyte worth $141,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $87.08 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PCVX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 42,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $4,846,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,294.37. The trade was a 31.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock worth $12,640,276 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

