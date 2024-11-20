Jennison Associates LLC Sells 180,639 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,639 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Dell Technologies worth $133,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

