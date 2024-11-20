JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.45. 3,505,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,694,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 208.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 391,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $624,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

