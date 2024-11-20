JW Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Viking Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 144.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,250. This represents a 52.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawson Macartney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $137,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,756.55. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,117 shares of company stock valued at $27,140,009 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

