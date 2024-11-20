Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
KEG.UN opened at C$15.30 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$173.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
