Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

KEG.UN opened at C$15.30 on Wednesday. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$12.90 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.64. The company has a market cap of C$173.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

