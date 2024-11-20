Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Kenvue by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 372,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Kenvue by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 280,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,368,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

