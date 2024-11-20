Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 93% Gain for Impinj Stock—Here’s Why It Could Climb Higher
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Trade Desk: When Sell the News Turns Into Buy the Dip
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Former Pandemic Darlings Eyeing a Big 2025 Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.