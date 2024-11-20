Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.265-$1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

