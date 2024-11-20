Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kingstone Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS.

Kingstone Companies Price Performance

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $164.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KINS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carla D’andre purchased 4,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kingstone Companies

(Get Free Report)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.