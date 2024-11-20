Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Republic Services by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 27,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $210.91 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.91 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.