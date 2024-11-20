Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.90. The firm has a market cap of $491.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $413.98 and a 1 year high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.