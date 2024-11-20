Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Purchases 161 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 131,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $95,554.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,066.58. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,373 shares of company stock worth $7,139,335 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $938.70 and a 200-day moving average of $829.46. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

