Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,079,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

