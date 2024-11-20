KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.82. 230,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,875. The company has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

