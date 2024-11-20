Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 4,536 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $156,764.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,289.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $673,659.66.
- On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36.
Klaviyo Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of KVYO opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 1,571.7% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo
About Klaviyo
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.