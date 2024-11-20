Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) President Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 4,536 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $156,764.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,289.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $673,659.66.

On Monday, September 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36.

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KVYO opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.13. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 1,571.7% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.