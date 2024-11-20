kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 104192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on kneat.com
kneat.com Trading Up 4.7 %
kneat.com Company Profile
kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than kneat.com
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.