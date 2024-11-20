kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 104192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on kneat.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

