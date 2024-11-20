Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €11.04 ($11.62) and last traded at €11.30 ($11.89). Approximately 24,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.46 ($12.06).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.19.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

