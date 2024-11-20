Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 98,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 145,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $761.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $544,164 in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Koppers by 170.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

