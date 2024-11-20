Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys 712 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $593.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $580.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $452.58 and a 52 week high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

